Warm & Humid Weekend. Chance Of Storms Both Days

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A warm front will begin to move through the region late Friday night. This front will begin to increase the humidity during the weekend and will also bring an isolated chance of showers late Friday into early Saturday. Clouds will break up partially overnight, but overall, there will be more clouds than clear skies. Lows are expected to fall into the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.

Warmer and more humid conditions are expected this weekend. Saturday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs along the coast in the 60s with 70s & low 80s inland. Dew points will begin to climb into the 60s which will give a “sticky” feel. The chance does exist of isolated thunderstorms over northern Maine by late Saturday afternoon. This will be ahead of a cold front that will move through on Sunday. A few of these storms could reach severe criteria as the Storm Prediction Center has northern Maine under a Slight risk of severe weather and areas along the Interstate under a Marginal risk. Main hazards would be damaging winds & large hail. The storms will fire off by late afternoon over the mountains and will move towards the coast during the early evening. As the storms get closer to the Interstate, a marine layer (stable airmass) will try to weaken the storms. A few stronger storms will be possible, but no severe weather is expected along the coast.

By Sunday, dew points will be even higher meaning the humidity will be even worse as dew points reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s for inland areas with 60s and low 70s expected along the coast. A cold front by Sunday evening will bring the best chance of showers & storms. The Storm Prediction Center has far western Maine under a Slight risk and areas just north & west of Bangor under a Marginal risk. The storms will develop during the afternoon over western Maine and will move east during the late afternoon and early evening. Bangor is not expected to see any severe weather, but a few stronger storms are not out of the question. The biggest hazard with Sunday’s storms will be the potential for damaging wind gusts.

Make sure to have some way of receiving weather alerts in case the weather turns bad this weekend.

Once the front clears, drier, cooler & less humid conditions are expected into early next week. Temperatures for the first half of the week will be in the 60s along the coast and the 60s and low 70s inland. Next chance of rain looks to be by Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly to partly cloudy skies. A few very isolated showers will be possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the threat of strong to severe storms over parts of western & northern Maine. Highs in the 70s & 80s inland with 50s & 60s along the coast. Humidity returns. SSE wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid day with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will bring the chance of afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Some storms will have the potential of being strong to severe. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s inland, upper 60s and low 70s near the coast.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the low 70s. Less humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Rain showers possible with highs in the 50s & 60s.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.