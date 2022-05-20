Variably Cloudy & Comfy Today, Turning Warmer & More Humid This Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak ridge of high pressure will build into the area today. We’ll start with lots of clouds this morning followed by breaks of sunshine developing from west to east across the state this afternoon. Temperatures will be near or a bit below average today with highs in the mid-50s to around 60° along the coast and low to mid-60s inland. An upper level disturbance combined with an approaching warm front will bring clouds back into the region along with a few widely scattered showers tonight. Temperatures will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s for overnight lows.

Warmer and more humid air will begin to move into the state Saturday. We’ll start our Saturday with mostly cloudy skies followed by the clouds giving way to brightening skies from late morning through the afternoon. A cold front approaching the area could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon, mainly over northern and western areas, but overall the shower chances look minimal and the bulk of our Saturday looks good. Temperatures on Saturday will climb to the 70s to around 80° inland and upper 50s to mid-60s along the coast. Dewpoints will gradually climb to the upper 50s to mid-60s by later in the day. Sunday will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, 60s to near 70°. Dewpoints will be in the low to mid-60s making for a sticky day. A cold front moving into the area will give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday will north and west of Bangor. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side. The cold front will push to our south and east later Sunday night and early Monday morning. Cooler, less humid air will move in behind the front for Monday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Monday with highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Today: Variably cloudy. Highs between 55°-65°, coolest along the coast. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Few showers possible. Lows between 47°-53°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a shower possible early then brightening skies late morning through the afternoon. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible across northern and western parts of the state. Warmer and becoming more humid. Highs in the 70s to around 80° inland, upper 50s to low 60s along the coast. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy to start followed by brightening skies later in the morning through the afternoon. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible mainly across northern and western locales. Warm and humid with high temperatures in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, 60s to near 70° along the coast.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

