Advertisement

Senate passes ‘Access to Baby Formula Act’, co-sponsored by Senators King and Collins

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WABI) - The Senate unanimously passed the Access to Baby Formula Act today, co-sponsored by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King.

The bill, which will now head to President Biden’s desk, would require major formula manufacturers to make action plans that would help alleviate the shortage.

Both Senators released the following statements:

“The ongoing shortage of infant formula has caused significant anxiety among parents, who are experiencing constant worry that they will not be able to find enough formula to keep their babies healthy and fed,” said Senator Collins. “The Administration’s delayed response and lack of communication to alert consumers and Congress is deeply disturbing. Parents should not have had to discover this problem by encountering increasingly empty shelves at the grocery store. I will continue to push for answers and solutions to this serious issue.”

“No family should have to live in fear of their child’s food supply running out, but as the nation faces a serious shortage of infant formula, this is the unacceptable, heartbreaking situation facing far too many Maine families,” said Senator King. The Access to Baby Formula Act is an important step to address this crisis, giving families added flexibilities to access formula and taking steps to prevent a disaster like this in the future. While this bill will not end the crisis overnight, these efforts – along with the recent executive action from President Biden – will help Maine parents access the life-sustaining formula as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Millinocket eight graders visit the Cabin in the Woods Veteran Community in Chelsea
Millinocket Students visit Veterans Community in Chelsea
Tick infestations contributed to record high death rate of tracked young moose in rural Maine
Maine moose survey finds record high death rate from ticks
2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Sirohi Kumar of Bar Harbor
MDI High School senior named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Brett Palmer of West Gardiner
Gardiner Area High School senior named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar