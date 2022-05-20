Senate passes ‘Access to Baby Formula Act’, co-sponsored by Senators King and Collins

WASHINGTON (WABI) - The Senate unanimously passed the Access to Baby Formula Act today, co-sponsored by Senators Susan Collins and Angus King.

The bill, which will now head to President Biden’s desk, would require major formula manufacturers to make action plans that would help alleviate the shortage.

Both Senators released the following statements:

“The ongoing shortage of infant formula has caused significant anxiety among parents, who are experiencing constant worry that they will not be able to find enough formula to keep their babies healthy and fed,” said Senator Collins. “The Administration’s delayed response and lack of communication to alert consumers and Congress is deeply disturbing. Parents should not have had to discover this problem by encountering increasingly empty shelves at the grocery store. I will continue to push for answers and solutions to this serious issue.”

“No family should have to live in fear of their child’s food supply running out, but as the nation faces a serious shortage of infant formula, this is the unacceptable, heartbreaking situation facing far too many Maine families,” said Senator King. “The Access to Baby Formula Act is an important step to address this crisis, giving families added flexibilities to access formula and taking steps to prevent a disaster like this in the future. While this bill will not end the crisis overnight, these efforts – along with the recent executive action from President Biden – will help Maine parents access the life-sustaining formula as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.