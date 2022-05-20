RSU 22 names new superintendent

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The school board for RSU 22 selected a new superintendent.

Nicholas Raymond is currently the principal at Wagner Middle School in Winterport.

He will replace superintendent Regan Nickels, who is leaving at the end of the school year.

Raymond graduated from Bucksport High School.

He started his educational career as a math teacher.

The school district covers Hampden, Winterport, Newburgh and Frankfort.

