Advertisement

RSU 22 names new superintendent

Raymond is currently the principal at Wagner Middle School in Winterport.
Raymond is currently the principal at Wagner Middle School in Winterport.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The school board for RSU 22 selected a new superintendent.

Nicholas Raymond is currently the principal at Wagner Middle School in Winterport.

He will replace superintendent Regan Nickels, who is leaving at the end of the school year.

Raymond graduated from Bucksport High School.

He started his educational career as a math teacher.

The school district covers Hampden, Winterport, Newburgh and Frankfort.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks

Latest News

No injuries were reported.
Nine people displaced by fire in Solon
We will bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
Multiple law enforcement agencies now dealing with an incident in Otis
Maine Army National Guard soldiers sent off to Poland
Maine Army National Guard soldiers sent off to Poland
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King
Senate passes ‘Access to Baby Formula Act’, co-sponsored by Senators King and Collins