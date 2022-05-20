Orono students in Environmental Club hold climate strike

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono Middle and High School students are hoping to spark change in their community to protect the environment.

“When you think about your future, you don’t think about the effect that climate change is going to have, you don’t even realize it but it’s something that needs to be realized because it’s going to affect all of us and like if we don’t start now then it’s going to be too late,” said 8th grader Akouvi Komedja.

Members of the schools’ Environmental Club hosted a climate strike Friday morning.

Each student taking the time to speak to their peers about what they can do to make a difference.

“I think it’s really helpful for them to hear it from their friends and from people who they talk to regularly and maybe we don’t have those private conversations, but to be able to go up there and talk to them about it in front of a big group, I think hearing it from their friends would be a lot more helpful than just lecturing to them from like teachers,” said senior Eleanor Tyne.

The students highlighted issues like fast fashion, deforestation, and transportation.

One freshman tackled the ongoing PFAS issue in the state.

“It’s dangerous and bad, but we can make a difference. There has been improvement just in the last year. We’ve made huge bounds. I think that to keep fighting and to be aware that it’s in the environment,” said freshman Aaron Lang.

The school cafeteria will soon be getting compost bins as part of an initiative started several years ago.

Junior Annalee Edgar says they hope it builds healthy habits at an early age.

“We’re learning so many lessons every day at high school to like, become people and so to have it like habitually in their schedule to start composting and to start caring about their environment. It means a lot for our future,” Edgar said.

Sophomore Maureen Tyne says she hopes more people will demand change moving forward.

“Even if you don’t care, you should still take action because it doesn’t require a lot to take action for what’s right,” Maureen Tyne said.

“It can be a really scary issue to tackle. So I’m hoping they all got a little hope. They realize that other people that they care about are involved in trying to make the change and that there are things that we can do as individuals to help make our world a better place,” said senior Ella Allan-Rahill.

They will be holding a climate march Friday night at 6:30 starting at the Asa Adams School followed by a stream cleanup Saturday morning at 9:30 at Orono High School.

For more information you can find them on Instagram @ohs_environmental.club.

