Officials investigating shooting death of Lewiston man Friday

They say it happened just before 11 at Ready Road Service Towing Company.
They say it happened just before 11 at Ready Road Service Towing Company.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Officials are investigating the shooting death of a man at an Augusta towing service Friday morning.

They say it happened just before 11 at Ready Road Service Towing Company.

State police say the man killed was identified as 36-year-old Tyler Morin of Lewiston.

No arrests have been made, and State Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

An autopsy will be conducted in the following days.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

