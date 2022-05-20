Nine people displaced by fire in Solon

SOLON, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an apartment fire in Solon that left nine people without a place to live.

The fire was reported Wednesday night on North Main Street, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The newspaper reports flames broke out in a kitchen, then spread to another apartment kitchen through a wall.

No injuries were reported.

Some of the tenants are now staying with family or friends, according to the newspaper.

