Nine people displaced by fire in Solon
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOLON, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an apartment fire in Solon that left nine people without a place to live.
The fire was reported Wednesday night on North Main Street, according to the Morning Sentinel.
The newspaper reports flames broke out in a kitchen, then spread to another apartment kitchen through a wall.
No injuries were reported.
Some of the tenants are now staying with family or friends, according to the newspaper.
