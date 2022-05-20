Advertisement

Nine people displaced by fire in Solon

No injuries were reported.
No injuries were reported.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLON, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating an apartment fire in Solon that left nine people without a place to live.

The fire was reported Wednesday night on North Main Street, according to the Morning Sentinel.

The newspaper reports flames broke out in a kitchen, then spread to another apartment kitchen through a wall.

No injuries were reported.

Some of the tenants are now staying with family or friends, according to the newspaper.

Copyright 2022 MORNING SENTINEL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks

Latest News

We will bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
Multiple law enforcement agencies now dealing with an incident in Otis
Raymond is currently the principal at Wagner Middle School in Winterport.
RSU 22 names new superintendent
Maine Army National Guard soldiers sent off to Poland
Maine Army National Guard soldiers sent off to Poland
Senators Susan Collins and Angus King
Senate passes ‘Access to Baby Formula Act’, co-sponsored by Senators King and Collins