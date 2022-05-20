Multiple law enforcement agencies now dealing with an incident in Otis

OTIS, Maine (WABI) - Numerous law enforcement agencies are at the scene of some sort of incident in Otis. It’s off Route 9.

According to a Maine State Police spokeswoman, in addition to Maine State Police troopers, it appears the tac team and crisis negotiation teams are there also.

We will bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.