Advertisement

Millinocket Students visit Veterans Community in Chelsea

Millinocket eight graders visit the Cabin in the Woods Veteran Community in Chelsea
Millinocket eight graders visit the Cabin in the Woods Veteran Community in Chelsea(Restricted)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHELSEA, Maine (WABI) - A school project brought a group of eight graders from Millinocket Middle School on a three hours journey to visit the Cabin in the Wood’s Veterans Community in Chelsea.

“The biggest thing that would make me very happy is if this could go state or Country wide,” Ben Waite, student at Millinocket said.

That’s part of the reason the students choose to visit the Veterans Community out of a long list of social issue project ideas they came up with.

“It was important for us to see how this whole establishment was built,” Waite said.

They said it was also important to meet some of the Veterans who live on the 11 acres of property, built in 2018 to help combat the homeless issues facing Veterans. It currently houses 20 veterans in the 21-cabin community surrounded by nature. Joseph Moore is one of them.

Like many Veterans who run into issues of homelessness for various reasons, Moore said he was excited when he got the call of an available unit after being on the waiting list.

“I remember being a child and seeing someone who are homeless,” Michael Merrill, program director of Volunteers of America recalls. “There was this idea that they were lazy and don’t want to give back to the community.’”

Merrill says that’s not the case.

“They are one of the hardest working community I have worked with,” he said.

The student’s goal is to bring awareness to what they call an invisible issue. They hope to see more of these communities so that the people that serve have a place to call home.

“There is a misconception that young people are self-absorbed, this goes to disprove that,” Merrill said.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King
Senate passes ‘Access to Baby Formula Act’, co-sponsored by Senators King and Collins
Tick infestations contributed to record high death rate of tracked young moose in rural Maine
Maine moose survey finds record high death rate from ticks
2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Sirohi Kumar of Bar Harbor
MDI High School senior named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar
2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Brett Palmer of West Gardiner
Gardiner Area High School senior named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar