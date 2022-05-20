Advertisement

Man in custody following incident in Otis

Around 6 a.m. Friday, Maine State Police arrested 28-year-old Randy Spencer Jr. of Otis on multiple felony warrants without incident.(Hancock County Jail)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTIS Maine (WABI) - Maine State Police have arrested an Otis man following an incident that began Thursday evening.

Police responded to a home off Route 9 in Otis around 10:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of a car crash.

During the investigation, the Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded as well.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, Maine State Police arrested 28-year-old Randy Spencer Jr. of Otis on multiple felony warrants without incident.

He was taken to Hancock County Jail.

This story will be updated.

