Maine moose survey finds record high death rate from ticks

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONSON, Maine (AP) - Infestations of ticks contributed to a record high death rate for young moose tracked by wildlife managers in rural Maine.

Maine Public reports on Wednesday that the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife collared 70 moose calves in remote parts of the state last winter and 60 of them had died by the beginning of May.

The 86% mortality rate was the highest since the agency started the tracking survey.

Lee Kantar, the moose biologist with the wildlife department, said the winter ticks are to blame. The ticks are a worsening problem in the areas of the northern U.S. and southern Canada that moose call home.

