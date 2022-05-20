Maine Criminal Justice Academy graduates largest class in program history

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) - There were no gowns in sight and a different sort of cap on display at one graduation ceremony today in Vassalboro.

Nearly 70 graduates from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy took the oath of office to become the newest law enforcement officers in the state.

The Maine Department of Public Safety says the graduating class of the 41st Basic Law Enforcement Training Program is the largest in history.

They represent 43 different state, municipal, and county agencies that span from Caribou to Kittery.

Zachary Chandler of the Ellsworth Police Department was among them. He graduated 6th in his class even though he had to leave the program for a few days to be there for the birth of his daughter.

“For me, it’s about protecting those who can’t protect themselves, being able to help someone on their worst day. No one ever calls the police because they’re having a good day. And for me, it’s about being there to help them when they are having that bad day,” said Officer Chandler.

“We want them to be safe, we want them to be proud, and we want them to go home at the end of the night to their families in one piece,” said Michael Sauschuck, Commissioner, Department of Public Safety.

This class made history, electing the first female cadet as president.

Officer Kelsey Jacobs was one of the three female elected class officers out of a possible four.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.