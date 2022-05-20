Advertisement

Bike rodeo set for Saturday in Lincoln

The event is free.
The Town of Lincoln’s Bike Rodeo is Saturday, May 21 from 10am-12pm in Veterans Memorial Square.
The Town of Lincoln’s Bike Rodeo is Saturday, May 21 from 10am-12pm in Veterans Memorial Square.(Town of Lincoln)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - It’s all about bike safety Saturday in Lincoln!

The Town of Lincoln’s Bike Rodeo is Saturday, May 21 from 10am-12pm in Veterans Memorial Square.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine will be hosting a bicycle obstacle course for children ages 4-10.

The first 60 kids will receive a helmet donated by the Brady Nickerson Foundation and Health Access Network and fitted by Quest Club.

There will be a BBQ and a bike raffle too.

“The Bike Rodeo is a great opportunity for children to learn more about bike safety in a fun, engaging environment. We’re thrilled with the amount of support we’ve received from community organizations and businesses; they make this event possible!”

Lisa Noyes. Town of Lincoln Events Coordinator

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

An electron microscopic image of monkeypox
Infectious disease physician weighs in on monkeypox risk for Mainers
Warm & Humid Weekend With Storms Likely
Orono students hold climate strike.
Orono students in Environmental Club hold climate strike
This weekend is your chance to experience the beauty and wonderful aroma of walking through an...
‘Apple Blossom Days’ event returns to Treworgy Family Orchards