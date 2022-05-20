Bike rodeo set for Saturday in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - It’s all about bike safety Saturday in Lincoln!

The Town of Lincoln’s Bike Rodeo is Saturday, May 21 from 10am-12pm in Veterans Memorial Square.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine will be hosting a bicycle obstacle course for children ages 4-10.

The first 60 kids will receive a helmet donated by the Brady Nickerson Foundation and Health Access Network and fitted by Quest Club.

There will be a BBQ and a bike raffle too.

“The Bike Rodeo is a great opportunity for children to learn more about bike safety in a fun, engaging environment. We’re thrilled with the amount of support we’ve received from community organizations and businesses; they make this event possible!”

