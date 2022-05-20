‘Apple Blossom Days’ event returns to Treworgy Family Orchards

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - This weekend is your chance to experience the beauty and wonderful aroma of walking through an apple orchard in full bloom!

Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant is holding their Apple Blossom Days from now until Saturday.

You can take in the wonderful view and for a limited time enjoy an Apple Blossom Sundae.

“People come out and get family photographs. They’ll bring their family photographer or just take pictures with their iPhone. It’s just a really nice time,” said Matthew Pellerin of Treworgy Family Orchards.

They’re also offering goat cuddling on Saturday.

And new this spring, they’re selling coffee at the ice cream shop.

They’re also building a playground for the kiddos which they hope to have completed in the next month or so.

