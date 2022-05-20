518 new coronavirus cases, 1 additonal death

County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 518 new cases of coronavirus.

There is also one additional death, a resident from Sagadahoc.

Meanwhile, 2,968 new COVID vaccines were given out Thursday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly in our state.

The Maine CDC reports 228 people are hospitalized with the virus, THAT’S up three from the day before.

31 are in critical care.

Two people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.