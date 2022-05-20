Advertisement

518 new coronavirus cases, 1 additonal death

258,267 total COVID cases since the pandemic began according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 518 new cases of coronavirus.

There is also one additional death, a resident from Sagadahoc.

Meanwhile, 2,968 new COVID vaccines were given out Thursday, according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up slightly in our state.

The Maine CDC reports 228 people are hospitalized with the virus, THAT’S up three from the day before.

31 are in critical care.

Two people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks

Latest News

No injuries were reported.
Nine people displaced by fire in Solon
We will bring you more information on this developing story as it becomes available.
Multiple law enforcement agencies now dealing with an incident in Otis
Raymond is currently the principal at Wagner Middle School in Winterport.
RSU 22 names new superintendent
Maine Army National Guard soldiers sent off to Poland
Maine Army National Guard soldiers sent off to Poland