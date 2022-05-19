Advertisement

Woman rescued from house fire by neighbors in Richmond, officials say

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
May. 19, 2022
RICHMOND, Maine (WABI) - A woman was rescued by her neighbors during a house fire in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the home on Loon Drive early in the afternoon. According to Gardiner Fire Cheif Richard Sieberg, crews were already battling a fire a few towns away. They arrived to find the home along the shore of the Cobbosseecontee Stream engulfed in flames.

Before firefighters arrived, a group of people were able to rescue a woman who was trapped inside the home.

“She didn’t have much time left,” said Martin Naas, one of the neighbors who rushed in to help. “If she had not made it out when she did, it would have been a much worse outcome.”

“There were five of us who ran around the back of the house and there was a lady stuck up on the second floor,” said neighbor Edward Luebbert, who is also a retired firefighter and EMT.

Naas, Luebbert and a few other people were able to quickly put up a ladder and pull the woman down from the burning home. She was treated for some burns but is expected to recover.

Two of the people who helped rescue the woman were a Central Maine Power crew who had been working nearby, according to Sieberg.

“They saved her life, no question about it,” Sieberg said.

Route 201 in Richmond was closed in both directions as fire crews to battle the flames.

Firefighters said strong winds continued to feed the fire and made it difficult to put out.

Footage from the Sagadahoc Sheriff’s Office shows the strong wind blowing smoke into the air as firefighters put water on the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

