Advertisement

WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross

Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPHRAIM, Utah (CNN) - Authorities in Utah stopped traffic Wednesday to allow a bear to safely cross a highway.

Police said they initially received a report of a bear in a cemetery.

Those who spotted it became worried as it headed toward the highway.

After the bear crossed, a wildlife resources officer followed it into the mountains to make sure it was safe.

The sighting came just one day after another black bear made its way onto a middle school campus in the area.

Wildlife officials are now reminding residents that the chance of a bear encounter increases as the drought continues in the state.

The lack of normal food supply leaves bears forced to seek alternate sources, which can lead them into more heavily populated areas.

This year, they’re expecting a possible increase in incidents of bears getting into people’s trash looking for food.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks

Latest News

President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
Biden to meet with Finland, Sweden leaders amid NATO bid
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
791 newly recorded coronavirus case
Police in Utah closed a highway to allow a bear to safely cross. (EPHRAIM CITY POLICE)
WATCH: Police close highway so bear can safely cross
Farmington's vote comes after similar votes by faculty at the University of Southern Maine and...
Univ. of Maine at Farmington latest faculty to issue no-confidence vote against Chancellor Dannel Malloy