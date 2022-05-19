Advertisement

Washington County grand jury indicts 3 on murder charges

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) - Two Perry residents accused of killing another have been indicted on murder charges.

A Washington County grand jury handed down the indictments this week for Donnell Dana, 39, and Kailie Brackett, 38.

They are charged with the murder of 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune. Neptune’s body was found inside her apartment on Thunder Road in Perry on April 21st.

The grand jury also indicted Darren Laney, Jr., 36, for one count of murder.

Laney Jr. is accused of the stabbing death of his father, 62-year-old Darren Laney Sr., at a home in Big Lake Township on March 10th.

Additional court documents in both cases have been sealed.

