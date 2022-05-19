Univ. of Maine at Farmington latest faculty to issue no-confidence vote against Chancellor Dannel Malloy

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine at Farmington is the latest faculty to issue a no-confidence vote against University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and the presidential search that led to the hiring of Michael R. Laliberte to lead the Augusta campus.

It comes after similar votes by faculty at the University of Southern Maine and University of Maine at Augusta.

Malloy knew that Laliberte had been subjected to votes of no-confidence at a state university in New York, but didn’t tell the search committee.

In response to the vote by the University of Maine Farmington, Malloy issued a statement to reaffirm his commitment to address the concerns of the organizations.

“My promise is to continue to work with the faculty, staff, campus leadership and — most importantly — students to protect the unique and high-quality college experience provided by the University of Maine at Farmington,” said Malloy.

You can read Malloy’s full statement below.

https://www.maine.edu/blog/2022/05/18/university-of-maine-system-chancellor-dannel-p-malloys-statement-regarding-university-of-maine-at-farmington-faculty-senate-no-confidence-vote/

