UMA Bangor Community Garden looking for volunteers

“Our mission is not just to grow food, although certainly that but also to grow community,” said garden coordinator and associate professor Kati Corlew.

For the last few years volunteers and staff have been growing fruits vegetables and edible flowers to help feed the community.

“People being able to learn how to plant their own food, learn how to grow and our ability to provide food to pantries and shelters around the area I think is more and more important as time goes on,” Corlew said.

Corlew says last year they donated over 600 pounds of food to shelters and food pantries in the area.

She says everyone should have access to delicious, fresh food.

“We try to talk with the shelters to see what types of food they get way too much of so that we’re not growing that and really cater it to the folks in what they’re going to eat,” Corlew said.

Corlew says they are always looking for volunteers who want to get their hands dirty and help maintain the gardens throughout the season.

“I started coordinating this garden at about the level of someone needing to tell me okay, this is a plant. This is a weed. Don’t pull this one, pull this one. That’s really all you need to know is to ask if you’re not sure,” Corlew said.

Corlew says it’s a great way to meet people and enjoy the sunshine all while helping the community.

“The Maine summer is so beautiful and getting to have a taste of that is really wonderful,” Corlew said.

Anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to join on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10-12.

For more information you can visit the UMA Bangor Community Garden Facebook page.

