Rain For The First Half Of The Night. Hot & Humid Weekend

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds continue to increase across the region and rain has now moved into western parts of the state. The rain will continue to move eastwards into central & eastern Maine by late afternoon into early evening. The best chance of rain will be south of Greenville & Millinocket with some areas seeing up to 0.50″ of much needed rainfall. The rain will wrap up by midnight and skies will stay mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the 40s can be expected.

A weak ridge of high pressure will move in by Friday. Overall, mostly cloudy skies can be expected, but there will be some periods of sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s & 60s along the coast and in the low to mid 60s inland. A warm front will begin to move through the region late Friday night. This front will begin to increase the humidity during the weekend and will also bring the chance of showers late Friday into early Saturday.

Warmer and more humid conditions are expected this weekend. Saturday will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs along the coast in the 60s with 70s & low 80s inland. Dew points will begin to climb into the 60s which will give a “sticky” feel. The chance does exist of isolated thunderstorms over northern Maine by late Saturday afternoon. This will be ahead of a cold front that will move through on Sunday. A few of these storms could reach severe criteria as the Storm Prediction Center has northern Maine under a Marginal risk of severe weather. Main hazard would be damaging winds.

By Sunday, dew points will be even higher meaning the humidity will be even worse as dew points reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Highs will range from the upper 70s to mid 80s for inland areas with 60s and low 70s expected along the coast. A cold front by Sunday evening will bring the best chance of showers & storms. Some of the storms could be on the stronger side and could reach severe criteria.

Once the front clears, drier, cooler & less humid conditions are expected into early next week. Temperatures for the first half of the week will be in the 60s along the coast and the 60s and low 70s inland. Next chance of rain looks to be by Thursday.

TONIGHT: Rain showers will come to an end and skies will stay mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s with a SSE wind at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sunshine. Better chance of seeing more sun during the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and low 60s near the coast, inland will be mostly in the 60s. Southerly wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms over northern locations. Highs in the 70s & 80s inland with 60s along the coast. Humidity returns.

SUNDAY: Warm and humid day with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will bring the chance of afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s inland, upper 60s and low 70s near the coast.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the low 70s. Less humid.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s & 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs ranging from the upper 50s to the low 70s.

