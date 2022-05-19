Messalonskee Eagles enjoying successful spring seasons

OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - It’s been quite a spring for the Messalonskee Eagles sports programs, with winning coming along with a mix of experience and youth.

The Eagles teams are looking forward to what they can achieve this year in addition to what’s to come (WABI)

Baseball is bringing the heat on the mound and production in the batter’s box. Not only that, underclassmen have been proving they belong.

“We’re doing pretty well. We’ve got good starting that helps. We can hit all the way through our lineup. One through nine, everybody is contributing to our success, which takes off from there,” said Mitchell Grant, senior shortstop.

“We have a drive. We like beating on older kids. Their facial expressions show it. You can tell because of body language. It says a lot. At the beginning of the season when we hadn’t seen a lot of live pitching, we were still driving the ball. I had a feeling then that we were going to be really good this season,” said Cash Bizier, sophomore leftfielder.

Eagle baseball shares the same identity with softball, led by senior Jordan Lambert and pitchers Maddie Wilson and Morgan Wills.

“I’m excited. Last year as eighth graders to upcoming freshmen we did really well as a team. I’m excited to build as a team and keep moving through,” said Wilson, freshman.

“We’re really set up for a strong next couple of years because we have depth in our age,” said Isabel Culver, junior rightfielder.

On the lacrosse field, Messalonskee has been fueled by a bitter end to last season.

“With the playoff loss last year against Marshwood, we’ve just been looking for revenge. No team really took us seriously because we had an easier schedule last year, but I think now that we’re playing harder teams we’re showing everyone what we can do,” said Bryce Crowell, junior fogo.

“Our boys always come out to play in the games. Our defense is really locking it down this year and getting the ball up to the offense. Our offense is doing a really good job riding and getting the ball back,” said Brennen Wade, senior defenseman.

All three programs have an eye on deep postseason runs.

Girls lacrosse has been holding its own too with its latest trip to Brunswick.

