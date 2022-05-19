Advertisement

MDI High School senior named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar Sirohi Kumar of Bar Harbor(Sirohi Kumar)
By Brittany McHatten
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Out of the 161 high school seniors named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, two hail from Maine.

One of them is Bar Harbor’s Sirohi Kumar. The other is West Gardiner’s Brett Palmer. (You can read about Brett here.)

Kumar was in class at MDI High School when she learned she had been selected for the prestigious honor. She says it was a fitting place to be since both her school and teachers helped shape her into the person she is today.

In addition to excelling in the classroom, Kumar is an activist with a particular focus on climate and racial justice.

She helped pass Bar Harbor’s Climate Emergency Declaration, was a founding member of town’s Climate Emergency Task Force, and helped start a local Girls Who Code Club.

“I have these two seemingly disparate interests of academics, hard sciences, data science. I’m doing actually an internship at the Jackson Laboratory. I’m working on data analysis and statistics work. And then I also have this other interest of social justice and activism, and then through that lens sort of law and policy. And what I’m really interested in is the intersections between those, how law and policy can shape how we use data and how data can shape our laws and policies,” Kumar said.

Kumar plans to attend Smith College in Massachusetts in the fall.

She doesn’t know exactly what she’ll study just yet, but says she looks forward to “being on the leading edge of something.”

