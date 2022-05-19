Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor going cashless

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re planning on attending a concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor this summer, you can leave the cash at home.

Waterfront Concerts announced today that the venue is going cashless. That means all sales inside the gates will no longer accept cash as payment.

Instead, you’ll have to use either a credit or debit card. They will also accept several forms of mobile payment, such as Apple and Google Pay, as well.

According to a Facebook post, there will be a location inside the venue that will allow you to convert cash into a card that you can use.

Waterfront Concerts bills the move as quicker, safer, and more secure.

