Advertisement

Maine Savings Amphitheatre in Bangor going cashless

Crowds line up to buy merch
Crowds line up to buy merch(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’re planning on attending a concert at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor this summer, you can leave the cash at home.

Waterfront Concerts announced today that the venue is going cashless. That means all sales inside the gates will no longer accept cash as payment.

Instead, you’ll have to use either a credit or debit card. They will also accept several forms of mobile payment, such as Apple and Google Pay, as well.

According to a Facebook post, there will be a location inside the venue that will allow you to convert cash into a card that you can use.

Waterfront Concerts bills the move as quicker, safer, and more secure.

No more CASH🚫 ** We will have a location inside the venue that you can convert cash into a card to use inside the venue.

Posted by Maine Savings Amphitheater on Thursday, May 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks

Latest News

The CAT returns: You can once again sail to Nova Scotia from Maine
Firefighters were called to the home on Loon Drive early in the afternoon. According to...
Woman rescued from house fire by neighbors in Richmond, officials say
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
791 newly recorded coronavirus case
Farmington's vote comes after similar votes by faculty at the University of Southern Maine and...
Univ. of Maine at Farmington latest faculty to issue no-confidence vote against Chancellor Dannel Malloy