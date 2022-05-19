Advertisement

Maine home prices continue to rise

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine home prices continue to climb, but sales are easing due to lack of inventory.

The price for a single-family existing home in Maine increased 25.36 percent in April 2022 compared to April a year ago.

The Maine Association of Realtors today announced that 1,143 homes changed hands in April 2022, a decrease of 20.90 percent over April of last year.

The statewide median sales price (MSP) for homes sold reached $346,000.

The Maine Association of Realtors indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.

“Despite the constrained for-sale inventory, Maine’s real estate markets continue to be strong due to sustained demand. The number of homes sold from January through April of 2022 is 4.5 percent higher than January through April 2019 which, prior to the pandemic, was Maine’s top year for real estate sales.”

Madeleine Hill, 2022 President of the Maine Association of REALTORS® and Designated Broker at Roxanne York Real Estate in Harpswell

According to the National Association of Realtors, sales across the country eased by 4.8 percent in April 2022 compared to April 2021, and the national MSP rose 14.8 percent to $397,600.

