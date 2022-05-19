Maine home prices continue to rise

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine home prices continue to climb, but sales are easing due to lack of inventory.

The price for a single-family existing home in Maine increased 25.36 percent in April 2022 compared to April a year ago.

The Maine Association of Realtors today announced that 1,143 homes changed hands in April 2022, a decrease of 20.90 percent over April of last year.

The statewide median sales price (MSP) for homes sold reached $346,000.

The Maine Association of Realtors indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.

“Despite the constrained for-sale inventory, Maine’s real estate markets continue to be strong due to sustained demand. The number of homes sold from January through April of 2022 is 4.5 percent higher than January through April 2019 which, prior to the pandemic, was Maine’s top year for real estate sales.”

According to the National Association of Realtors, sales across the country eased by 4.8 percent in April 2022 compared to April 2021, and the national MSP rose 14.8 percent to $397,600.

