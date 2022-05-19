Advertisement

John T. Gorman Foundation awards $1.5 million in grants to meet critical needs for Mainers

(WLUC)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - From gas to groceries, rising costs have made it challenging for many Mainers to afford essential items.

The John T. Gorman Foundation is helping in that need.

They’ve awarded 90 grants totaling $1.5 million to provide food, shelter, and other essential services to Mainers in need through its 2022 Direct Services Grant Program.

The total includes $505,000 for 31 programs specifically serving older adults.

The Foundation’s annual Direct Services Grant Program supports nonprofits that are addressing basic needs for Maine people – including food security, shelter, health care/mental health, and economic supports.

“From gas to groceries, rising costs have made it much harder for Maine people to afford essential items and services. Older adults with low incomes have been put into especially difficult situations. The John T. Gorman Foundation is privileged to be able to boost the efforts of organizations who are helping Mainers meet vital needs in all 16 counties with this year’s Direct Services Grant Program.”

Lauralee Raymond, John T. Gorman Foundation Manager, Special Initiatives

Click here to see a full description of grants, including counties served.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks

Latest News

Scales of Justice
Washington County grand jury indicts 3 on murder charges
Rain For The First Half Of The Night
The price for a single-family existing home in Maine increased 25.36 percent in April 2022.
Maine home prices continue to rise
Reeled in not one, but two Sawfish.
‘Like catching a unicorn,’ Hampden man reels in rare fish