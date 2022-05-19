John T. Gorman Foundation awards $1.5 million in grants to meet critical needs for Mainers

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - From gas to groceries, rising costs have made it challenging for many Mainers to afford essential items.

The John T. Gorman Foundation is helping in that need.

They’ve awarded 90 grants totaling $1.5 million to provide food, shelter, and other essential services to Mainers in need through its 2022 Direct Services Grant Program.

The total includes $505,000 for 31 programs specifically serving older adults.

The Foundation’s annual Direct Services Grant Program supports nonprofits that are addressing basic needs for Maine people – including food security, shelter, health care/mental health, and economic supports.

“From gas to groceries, rising costs have made it much harder for Maine people to afford essential items and services. Older adults with low incomes have been put into especially difficult situations. The John T. Gorman Foundation is privileged to be able to boost the efforts of organizations who are helping Mainers meet vital needs in all 16 counties with this year’s Direct Services Grant Program.”

