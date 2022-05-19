Advertisement

It’s been 23 years since Angel Torres disappeared in Biddeford

There is a $20,000 reward for information that could lead to the recovery of Torres’ remains.
Angel Torres
Angel Torres(Maine State Police)
By WMTW
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BIDDEFORD, Maine (WMTW) - It’s been 23 years since Angel ‘Tony’ Torres disappeared as he traveled to Biddeford from Massachusetts.

Torres was last seen on May 21, 1999, heading to visit friends in Biddeford at the end of his junior year of college, officials say. Torres had been living in Massachusetts at the time.

Investigators believe foul play was involved with his disappearance, as do Torres’ parents, Ramona and Narciso Torres.

“We know someone saw or knows someone that knows, what happened to our son. We know someone murdered him” Ramona and Narciso Torres said. “It has been a very long time and we are asking you to not have to live with the guilt of knowing such a crime. You might even have been as young as he was, 21. Please put yourself in our shoes and imagine the pain this has caused us and our community.”

Maine State Police say they have been developing leads in the case for the last 20 years of Angel’s disappearance.

“We are confident there are people in the community who have the right information to help us bring a successful resolution for the Torres family. We just need those people to be courageous and come forward,” Major Scott Gosselin said.

“I beg you, as Angel’s mother, to help us ease the pain,” Ramona Torres said. “I think of him every day, minute, second! We love him and would like to bring his body home to his Angel Memorial Garden where he played as a little boy.

Since the disappearance of their son, the Torres family has been working to keep his memory alive with a $500 scholarship in his name for a graduating senior at Bonny Eagle High and a scholarship from Fryeburg Academy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076. There is a $20,000 reward for information that could lead to the recovery of Torres’ remains.

