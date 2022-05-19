Increasing Clouds This Morning, Rain Developing This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east today. We’ll start with sunshine this morning followed by increasing clouds as the morning progresses. Low pressure approaching from the west will bring rain into the state during the mid-afternoon and evening hours. After a chilly start to our Thursday, temperatures will warm to the low to mid-60s for most spots this afternoon. Coastal areas will a bit cooler due to a wind off the water keeping temperatures in the mid-50s to around 60°. Rain will continue early tonight and wind down by midnight or so. Rainfall totals will average between .1″ to .4″ when all is said and done tonight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy through the overnight hours. Temperatures will drop back to the 40s for nighttime lows.

High pressure will build into the area Friday. It looks like we’re going to hang on to the clouds for much of the day with some breaks of sunshine possible during the afternoon. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid-50s to low 60s along the coast and low to mid-60s inland. A warm front is forecast to lift through the state Friday night and could trigger a few showers in spots on its way through. Warmer and more humid air will move in behind the front for the upcoming weekend. Saturday will start with some cloudiness then give way to brightening skies as the day progresses. A cold front approaching the area could trigger a few showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon but overall it looks like a good start to the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday will climb to the mid-70s to low 80s inland and upper 60s to mid-70s along the coast. Dewpoints will climb into the 60s. Sunday will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, 70s along the coast. Dewpoints will be in the 60s to near 70° making for a very sticky day. A cold front moving into the area will give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could be on the strong side. We’ll keep you posted on any risk of severe weather Sunday as we get closer. Cooler and less humid air will move in behind the cold front for Monday.

Today: Increasing clouds. Rain developing mid-late afternoon. Highs between 58°-66°, coolest along the coast. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain ending by midnight or shortly after. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Variably cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s, coolest along the coast. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Brightening skies. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Warmer and more humid. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s inland, upper 60s to mid-70s along the coast.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, 70s along the coast.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler and less humid. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

