Gardiner Area High School senior named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Out of the 161 high school seniors named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, two hail from Maine.

One of them is West Gardiner’s Brett Palmer. The other is Bar Harbor’s Sirohi Kumar. (You can read about Sirohi here.)

The soon-to-be Gardiner Area High School graduate says he believes it was his SAT score that initially put him on the map for the prestigious award. Palmer earned a 1560 on the standardized test, putting him in the 99th percentile of all scores.

He says as he went through the selection process, it became clear the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars was interested in more than academics.

Palmer is an artist who also creates his own electronic music. But he believes it was his writing that really set him apart.

“The biggest essay I had to write for them was about two pages about what object means the most to me. So I wrote about my black belt and the experience behind getting that. I liked that they asked more personal questions and I think they really got to know each candidate, not just as a number for their SAT score, but everything about what’s made me, me,” Palmer said.

Palmer plans to attend the University of Maine on a full scholarship. He’s double majoring in Computer Science and New Media.

