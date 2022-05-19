Advertisement

Deputy Luke Gross named Ellsworth Citizen of the Year

By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 66th annual awards dinner Wednesday night.

In addition to celebrating area businesses, fallen Hancock County Sheriff’s Deputy Luke Gross was honored as the “Citizen of the Year.”

The crowd of hundreds stood as one in a standing ovation as members of the Gross family collected the award.

The ceremony followed an emotional video presentation, featuring footage of Gross doing what he loved most - helping kids at the school DARE Program.

“Luke gave everything he had to the community, he volunteered on a tremendous amount of things, and was a schoolboard member, he was a police officer, but he was just a down to earth human being, and he was kind to everybody,” said Hancock Sheriff Scott Kane.

“Since his passing, we’ve had conversations around the fact that none of us knew all that Luke did,” said Gross’ wife, Lauren Gross. “I can’t count the number of times I’ve heard ‘I didn’t know Luke did that’ or ‘Luke never mentioned that.’ That was just Luke’s way.”

Special coins with Deputy Gross’s end of watch were placed under random seats of those in attendance.

The coins serve as a call to support Hancock County Sheriff Department charity endeavors.

