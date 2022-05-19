Advertisement

The CAT returns: You can once again sail to Nova Scotia from Maine

(WABI)
By WMTW
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BAR HARBOR Maine (WMTW) - It’s back — after three years without sailings, the CAT ferry is once again taking passengers from Nova Scotia to Maine.

The ferry service between Bar Harbor to Yarmouth, Nova Scotia kicked off Thursday and will end on Oct. 10.

The high-speed ferry will operate four days a week in the early season but will increase to seven days a week from late June until the day after labor day.

After Sept. 8, departures will include every day except Wednesdays.

Click here to view the ferry’s operating schedule.

