Alleged Maine Capitol rioter charged with assaulting third officer

Kyle Fitzsimons, the first Mainer to be implicated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot has been officially charged with assaulting a third law enforcement officer.(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Kyle Fitzsimons, the first Mainer to be implicated in the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot has been officially charged with assaulting a third law enforcement officer.

Fitzsimons already faces ten criminal counts, including felonies for assaulting two officers, and misdemeanors for breaching the Capitol with the mob that sought to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over Donald Trump.

Fitzsimons has been jailed since his February 2021 arrest in Lebanon, Maine, where he lived with his wife and their child and worked as a butcher.

Fitzsimons is currently held at the federal jail in Washington. His trial is scheduled to begin with jury selection on June 13.

Government evidence previously released to justify his detention includes Capitol security camera and police-worn body-cam videos during the melee and recorded phone calls from federal lockup.

Prosecutors previously engaged Fitzsimons in plea talks.

Three other men from Maine, including one who now lives in Georgia, have been criminally charged for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — Nicholas Hendrix, Mitch Simon and Joshua Colgan.

