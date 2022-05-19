Advertisement

Acadia Wilderness Lodge opens in Tremont

By Bryan Sidelinger
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TREMONT, Maine (WABI) - A new luxury campground is officially open in Tremont.

Acadia Wilderness Lodge cut the ribbon on the facility Thursday morning, which features eight luxury yurts, an outdoor gaming area, a garden for guests to pick their own fresh herbs, and a community fire pit.

“We’ve created what we call a village,” Owner & CEO Kenya Hopkins said.  “And we wanted guests to be able to come here and feel like they’ve gone into a different world.”

The idea was to create a quiet place for visitors of Acadia to retreat to at the end of a busy day on MDI.

“That’s kind of our goal is to bring families back together and be able to enjoy things,” said Beck Hopkins, who will handle turnovers for Acadia Wilderness Lodge. “You can go to Bar Harbor during the day and have fun and then you come home and just settle in and relax with the kids and have a fire.”

The Acadia Wilderness Lodge yurt village has plenty of amenities, and Kenya Hopkins said the focus is on wellness, connectivity, and nature.

“We tried to create an environment that’s very inviting, very comfortable, feels like you’re connecting with nature that you’re outside, you’re outdoors, but you’re still comfortable inside.”

Construction for the yurt village was approved in 2019, and is separate from the the site where Acadia wilderness Lodge has brought multiple proposals to the town to build a campground. Proposals which have been met with pushback from many of Tremont’s residents.

“We actually have more land in the back and we have an application to use our land and that’s being opposed,” said Hopkins. “We’ve been working with the town for the entire process. So we’re going to continue to do that and make sure we listen to concerns from everyone.”

While that’s a road still to be traveled, Acadia Wilderness Lodge is happy to have reached at least one destination.

“Finally, to get to today, I’m just so overwhelmed and grateful and thankful that we’re finally here,” Hopkins said. “I just… I am overjoyed.”

Acadia wilderness Lodge is accepting reservations at a three-night minimum starting May 27th.

For more information, visit acadiawildernesslodge.com.

