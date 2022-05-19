Advertisement

791 newly recorded coronavirus case

257, 749 total COVID cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 791 newly recorded COVID cases according to the Maine CDC.

There are no new deaths reported.

Meanwhile, 3,058 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly.

The Maine CDC reports 225 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s down six from the day before.

34 are in critical care. Down four

Two people are on ventilators.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties
Website created to help Mainers get their $850 checks

Latest News

Farmington's vote comes after similar votes by faculty at the University of Southern Maine and...
Univ. of Maine at Farmington latest faculty to issue no-confidence vote against Chancellor Dannel Malloy
There have been 32 outbreaks investigated this flu season.
Flu cases are on the rise in Maine
Deputy Luke Gross named Ellsworth Citizen of the Year
Deputy Luke Gross named Ellsworth Citizen of the Year
Car seat
Orono police holding free car seat check