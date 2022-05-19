791 newly recorded coronavirus case

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 791 newly recorded COVID cases according to the Maine CDC.

There are no new deaths reported.

Meanwhile, 3,058 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly.

The Maine CDC reports 225 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s down six from the day before.

34 are in critical care. Down four

Two people are on ventilators.

