791 newly recorded coronavirus case
257, 749 total COVID cases recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - 791 newly recorded COVID cases according to the Maine CDC.
There are no new deaths reported.
Meanwhile, 3,058 new coronavirus vaccines were given out Wednesday according to the state’s vaccination dashboard.
COVID-19 hospitalizations are down slightly.
The Maine CDC reports 225 people are hospitalized with the virus, that’s down six from the day before.
34 are in critical care. Down four
Two people are on ventilators.
