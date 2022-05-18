Advertisement

Walmart program will turn college grads into managers making $200,000 a year

Walmart is launching a new program called "College 2 Career."
By CNN
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) – A job that pays upwards of $200,000 a year? Walmart now has them.

The company is trying out a new program called “College 2 Career.”

About 1,000 current Walmart workers who are recent college grads or soon-to-be grads can get a little extra classroom training along with hands-on experience and mentoring.

The top performers will get a newly created store management position called “emerging coach,” with a starting pay of $65,000 a year and a raise to about $200,000 within two years.

Due to the current tight job market, this is just one of the ways Walmart is trying to recruit and hold on to workers.

The company also just raised its pay for long-haul truck drivers and has offered to cover 100% of college tuition for its workforce.

