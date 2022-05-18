TSA officials expect record breaking summer travel in New England

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With Memorial Day Weekend just over a week away, TSA officials say nationwide they’re screening over 2 million people daily.

This time last year that number was 1.7 million.

Long-awaited summer travel is finally here for many families vacationing across the country or right here in the Pine Tree State.

“We’re screening daily here approximately 1,000 to 1,300 folks a day and that number is only going to go up. And in 2019 it was 6,700 folks,” said Dan Velez, New England TSA spokesperson.

TSA officials say they’re expecting another record breaking summer of travel here in New England. They say to get here at least two hours before your flight to make sure your trip starts off as smoothly as possible.

“That gives you plenty of time to park your vehicle come in get checks in, check your bag, plenty of time to go through security screening. Then, once you get passed security screening you can relax a little bit,” said Tony Caruso, Bangor Airport director.

Velez is the TSA spokesperson for the New England region.

He says in order to save time, make sure your ID is ready and put your loose items in your carry on.

“Don’t throw them all into a bin, that also takes up a lot of time when folks get on the other end they’re pulling all that stuff out and it slows the line down,” Velez said.

Velez says to make sure your bag doesn’t have any surprises if you’re borrowing it from friends or family.

Things like pocket knives, lighters, and liquids over 3.4 ounces are not allowed through security.

“Good thing to do is to download the myTSA app, it’s fantastic and there’s a little link called ‘What can I bring,’ and you can type in just about anything from A-Z and it will let you know if you can take it through security,” Velez said.

Velez says to help with efficiency they are installing new 3D scanners to reduce the need to search the contents of a passenger’s bag.

They’re also keeping track of surges throughout the day to staff airports accordingly.

“We collaborate with our airports partners and the airlines to make sure we know when the busiest times are going to be,” said Velez.

Masks are currently required in the Bangor airport while Penobscot County experiences high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

Airport officials recommend checking online for all updates before heading out the door.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.