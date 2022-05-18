Schenck Wolverine softball building on special season

EAST MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) - The Schenck Wolverines are on fire since pitcher Gabrielle Brackett’s return from a post-COVID-19 cardiac issue.

“I’m really excited. Softball’s my thing, and just to see the life come back in the girls means a lot,” said Brackett, senior.

“It has been truly a life saver having her back. We weren’t the same team we were at the beginning of the season without her, for sure. She can throw a killer change. Her balls curve a little bit. She’s a fast pitcher, intimidating, and one of a kind,” said Olivia Whitehouse, senior catcher.

Their seven-senior starting lineup is bolstered by young corner outfielders Abby Hutchins and Harlee Sprague.

“Our outfield has improved extremely. We have eighth graders on our team who hit for us wonderfully. They are a big part of our team,” said Hannah Sewall, senior shortstop.

The Wolverines have big-time résumé wins over Woodland and Howland.

“We have lost to Howland for the past seven years. We have never been able to beat them. We hit home runs, which fired up the beginning of the game and kept the intensity up,” said Abbi Perreault, senior second base.

The Wolverines are ready to make noise the rest of the way.

“To have a group that’s passionate about softball is really good because we love to play and get together,” said Whitehouse.

“We are good and are going to make a splash in the playoffs. They’ve just got to believe that,” said Brackett.

Time will tell how far Schenck can go toward a State Championship.

