‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli freed from prison for halfway house

FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on...
FILE - Former Turing Pharmaceuticals CEO Martin Shkreli attends the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 4, 2016. Shkreli has been freed from prison after serving much of a seven-year prison sentence for lying to hedge fund investors and cheating investors in a drug company.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Convicted pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli has been freed from prison after serving much of a seven-year prison sentence for lying to hedge fund investors and cheating investors in a drug company.

Shkreli’s attorney, Ben Brafman, said in a statement Wednesday that the 39-year-old Shkreli was released from a prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania.

He said his client was transferred to a Bureau of Prisons halfway house after completing programs that enabled him to earn early release.

The lawyer also says he encouraged Shkreli to make no statement.

In a release, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Shkreli’s release, saying the halfway house stint will end in mid-September.

