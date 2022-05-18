Peaceful protest held outside Foxcroft Academy following judges ruling in sexual assault case

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Members of the community held a peaceful protest outside of Foxcroft Academy Wednesday morning after a judge allowed two students accused of sexual assault to continue attending school.

Tuesday night, after receiving threats against the school, the administration and law enforcement cancelled in-person classes for the day.

There were still more than a dozen parents and students that gathered in support of the victim.

The two teens are being charged with three counts of gross sexual assault.

One of the teens is charged with tampering with the victim for an incident that happened off campus in February.

Members of the community expressed their concerns for the safety of the victim and other students of Foxcroft Academy.

According to court documents, the alleged students were allowed to attend school with incidental contact with the victim.

As of Friday, school officials moved the accused students to remote learning and prohibited them from any extracurricular events.

Head of School Arnold Shorey wants parents to know that off-campus and on-campus disciplinary actions are handled in accordance to the law.

”So, events that happen on campus would definitely be communicated with parents almost instantaneously. Things that happen off campus where we have zero jurisdiction, we, we have to follow the law and so there’s a major difference between on campus and off campus as regards communication,” said Shorey.

“To express my displeasure, I don’t know just that this could go on at Foxcroft Academy that these alleged perpetrators would be allowed to go to school here, where the victim is, and that there seems to be such disregard for for this victim, and I’m deeply saddened by it,” said Sandra Harmon, parent.

Foxcroft Academy is still investigating with local law enforcement and will continue to update parents when classes will return to in person learning.

