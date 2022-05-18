Orono police holding free car seat check

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four car seats are not used properly.

Is yours installed correctly?

The Orono Police Department can help you determine that.

They’re holding a free car seat check on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Orono Police and Fire Department on Main Street.

The car seat check will be held in the back parking lot.

You’re asked to bring your car-seat instructions, the owner’s manual for your car, and if possible, the child who will be using the seat.

