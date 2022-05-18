Advertisement

Orono police holding free car seat check

Car seat
Car seat(Graco)
By Alyssa Thurlow
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, three out of four car seats are not used properly.

Is yours installed correctly?

The Orono Police Department can help you determine that.

They’re holding a free car seat check on Friday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Orono Police and Fire Department on Main Street.

The car seat check will be held in the back parking lot.

You’re asked to bring your car-seat instructions, the owner’s manual for your car, and if possible, the child who will be using the seat.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Bangor Airport security
TSA officials expect record breaking summer travel in New England
Land-based salmon farm closer to moving forward after state Superior Court decision
Cole Land Transportation Museum opens for the season
Cole Land Transportation Museum open for the season
Dollar General gives $8K to Literacy Volunteers of Bangor
Literacy Tea event offers a ‘living library’