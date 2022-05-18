Massachusetts man pleads guilty to access device fraud

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Massachusetts man plead guilty today in federal court to access device fraud.

According to court records, in January 2020, 43-year-old Mohammad Mohmand, formerly of Orono, operated the Orono Thriftway Food Center convenience store.

Mohmand used a payment terminal at the store to process more than $100,000 in false credit and debit card returns to the accounts of family and friends.

The false returns caused illegitimate payments to be received by account holders and the bank account linked to the store’s card settlements to be overdrawn, resulting in losses to a financial institution.

Mohmand faces up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

