Maine teen killed in New Jersey beach collapse, sister injured

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WMTW) - An 18-year-old from Maine is dead after a hole he was digging on a New Jersey beach with his sister collapsed.

First responders were called to Ocean Beach 3, a private beach community in Toms River, New Jersey just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Levy Caverley and his 17-year-old sister were digging a hole on the beach with frisbees when the hole collapsed.

Caverley’s sister, whose name has not been released, was rescued and treated at the scene.

Crews spent several hours retrieving Levy’s body.

What caused the hole to collapse is under investigation.

