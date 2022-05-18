Advertisement

Maine teen killed in New Jersey beach collapse, sister injured

Crews needed several hours in order to retrieve the teen's body.
Crews needed several hours in order to retrieve the teen's body.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WMTW) - An 18-year-old from Maine is dead after a hole he was digging on a New Jersey beach with his sister collapsed.

First responders were called to Ocean Beach 3, a private beach community in Toms River, New Jersey just after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say Levy Caverley and his 17-year-old sister were digging a hole on the beach with frisbees when the hole collapsed.

Caverley’s sister, whose name has not been released, was rescued and treated at the scene.

Crews spent several hours retrieving Levy’s body.

What caused the hole to collapse is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Some students said some staff members actively perpetrated racism.
A Portland middle school sees fallout after a protest against racism in the school
(Source: MGN)
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to access device fraud
The Acadia National Park started work this week on the Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge, cutting...
Acadia National Park starts work on Duck Brook Motor Road Bridge
Foxcroft Academy
Foxcroft Academy parents, students come together after sexual assault case ruling