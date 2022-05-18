Advertisement

Maine had 9th-largest weekly gas price increase in US, AAA says

Gas prices
Gas prices(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are quickly rising in Maine.

According to AAA, the statewide average now stands at $4.67 per gallon as of Wednesday.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas in state on Tuesday was $4.25 cents at a station in Veazie.

According to AAA on Monday, Maine had the ninth-largest weekly increase in the country, with prices rising 19 cents over the previous week.

By Wednesday, the weekly gap had grown to 25 cents.

New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Connecticut were also in the top 10 for largest increases.

A year ago on this date, the average in Maine was just under three dollars at $2.98.

