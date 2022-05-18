Advertisement

Literacy Tea event offers a ‘living library’

Dollar General gives $8K to Literacy Volunteers of Bangor
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Do you have a love of the written word? Or have a child you’d like to inspire to read more?

Literacy Volunteers of Bangor are holding their 8th annual Literacy Tea.

They call it a passport to a living library.

“We have Maine children’s author Amy MacDonald, who is going to be reading one of her books and performing it. It’s a two-hour event, that’s really, it’s at John Bapst High School. And all the tables are decorated around different children’s books. And it’s really an opportunity for kids, kids and adults alike, all ages to really appreciate books literacy and come out and support our family literacy programs,” said Mary Marin Taylor, Literacy Volunteer Bangor executive director.

The event is Sunday, June 5.

Tickets for the fundraiser are $25 each.

You can buy them on their website.

