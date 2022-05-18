Land-based salmon farm closer to moving forward after state Superior Court decision

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A land-based salmon farm in the City of Belfast is one step closer to moving forward after a recent decision by the state Superior Court.

That according to a press release from the city manager’s office.

According to the city, the Superior Court dismissed various claims raised by opponents against Belfast and Nordic Aquafarms, the company behind the project.

The opponents are attempting to challenge Belfast’s use of eminent domain to clear land on which the city wants to develop a park.

Nordic intends to run pipes serving its salmon farm project under that same land in question.

The city says the case is on hold pending an appeal to Maine’s Supreme Court.

The full press release is below:

“Claims Raised to Block Nordic Project are Dismissed

“The Superior Court has granted motions by the City of Belfast and Nordic Aquafarms to dismiss several of the legal claims brought by opponents to Nordic’s project. The opponents brought multiple claims against the City related to its use of eminent domain to clear the legal title to land on which the City intends to develop a city park, and under which Nordic intends to run pipes serving its project. Earlier this year, the Superior Court found that the opponents never had any legal title or interest in the land in question. If this decision is upheld in a pending appeal to Maine’s Supreme Court, the remainder of the opponents’ claims will need to be dismissed as well. Because the Supreme Court’s decision has so much bearing on the eminent domain case, the Superior Court has ruled that the case before it will be put on hold until the appeal decision has been rendered.

“The Superior Court in its ruling dismissed various constitutional and trespass claims raised by the opponents, significantly narrowing the scope of the opponents’ case. The City has maintained in all litigation to date that the opponents developed their alleged claim to this waterfront property with the sole intention of blocking Nordic’s project. The City remains confident that the Supreme Judicial Court will uphold the lower court’s ruling against the opponents, and that all remaining claims brought by the opponents will soon be dismissed or decided in the City’s favor, allowing the City to move forward with its park and Nordic to move forward with its project.”

