Father posts statement after Union teen killed in NJ beach collapse

Authorities in New Jersey attempt to rescue two siblings who got trapped in sand after digging a hole on the beach on Tuesday.(Source: KYW/CNN)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WABI) - Tragedy struck a family from Union on Tuesday while they were vacationing in New Jersey.

An 18-year-old from Union is dead after a hole he was digging on a New Jersey beach collapsed.

First responders were called to Ocean Beach 3, a private beach community in Toms River, New Jersey Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Levi Caverly and his 17-year-old sister were digging a hole on the beach with frisbees when it collapsed. The hole was about 10-feet deep.

Levi’s sister, whose name has not been released, was treated at the scene. Crews spent several hours retrieving Levi’s body.

What caused the hole to collapse is under investigation.

His father, Todd Caverly posted a statement online saying:

“Levi was himself. He was odd. He was quirky. He was not real concerned with what others thought. He knew Jesus Christ. He was involved in the worship team at church, and was the drummer in a teen/ young adult worship band. He was a tech nut and loved to program.”

We also spoke to the director of the Mid-Coast School of Technology where Levi graduated from last year.

Director Bobby Deetjen said: “This is an incredible tragedy. We feel for the family. He was an incredible young man. This is just a tragedy. Our hearts go out to the family.”

The family is expected back in Maine Wednesday afternoon and say they will be leaning heavily on their church to get them through this.

We will have more Wednesday at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

