Cole Land Transportation Museum open for the season

Cole Land Transportation Museum opens for the season
Cole Land Transportation Museum opens for the season
By Brian Sullivan
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - One of Bangor’s most historic spots is back open to the public.

The Cole Land Transportation Museum opened its doors in full at the start of the month.

Through the pandemic, how and when they were open to visitors changed frequently.

That’s all in the past now and people are back.

From school field trips, to visitors from all over, tourists from Wisconsin and Alabama stopped by in the past few days.

”We have different faces and meet people and hear their stories. Some people know about the artifacts that we have here some people don’t. So it’s really nice to share what we have for a little slice of Maine history and to be able to share the stories that we have here as well. So, it’s really nice,” said Jennifer Munson, museum director.

The museum also has all of their Memorial Day festivities back, which includes their Vets walking in the parade and having lunch at the museum in the afternoon.

