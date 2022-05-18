Clearing & Breezy Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will build into the area today. We’ll see some lingering cloudiness early this morning otherwise expect skies to turn mostly sunny as the morning progresses with plenty of sunshine expected for the afternoon. With some cooler air in place, we’ll see highs reaching the upper 50 to low 60s north and low to mid-60s elsewhere. Breezy conditions will continue today too with northwest winds gusting to 30-35 MPH at times. Expect clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

High pressure will slide to our east on Thursday. We’ll start with some early sunshine followed by increasing clouds as the morning progresses. Low pressure approaching from the west will bring showers into the state during the afternoon and evening hours. With clouds and showers in the forecast Thursday, temperatures won’t move much with highs mainly in the low to possibly some mid-60s. Coastal areas will see highs only in the 50s due to a southerly wind off the water. Showers will move out Thursday night with drier and brighter weather returning to our forecast for Friday as high pressure builds into region. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s to low 70s. A warm front is forecast to lift through the state Friday night and could trigger a few showers in spots on its way through. Warmer and more humid air will move in behind the front for the upcoming weekend. Saturday looks good overall with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the 70s to low 80s with dewpoints climbing into the 60s. Sunday will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, cooler along the coast. Dewpoints will be in the 60s Sunday too. A cold front approaching during the afternoon will give us a chance for some showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs between 59°-67°, coolest north. Northwest wind 10-18 MPH with gusts to 30-35 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 36°-46°. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers developing. Highs in the mid-50s to low 60s. Light wind becoming south/southeast 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Brightening skies. Highs in the 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and more humid. Highs in the 70s to low 80s inland, 60s to near 70° along the coast.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s inland, low to mid-70s along the coast.

