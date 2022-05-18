Clear Skies & Cool Conditions Tonight. Clouds & Showers Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build in from the west. This will keep skies clear for most of the night and will cause winds to gradually taper off after sunset. Until then, WNW winds will continue to gust up to 30 mph at times. Comfortable sleeping weather is expected again tonight as lows will range from the mid to upper 30s across northern & eastern Maine to the low to mid 40s over western & coastal locations. Patchy frost will be possible with the best chance over parts of Aroostook County.

There will be a brief window of sunshine Thursday morning before our next disturbance will arrive by the afternoon. Clouds will increase during the morning before areas of rain arrive by early afternoon. Some far western parts of the state will begin to see showers by late morning. The best chance of rain will be south of Greenville & Millinocket with some areas expecting up to 0.50″ of rainfall. North of that line, mostly dry, but cloudy conditions are expected. Highs on Thursday will range from the 50s & 60s along the coast to the low to mid 60s inland. Most of us can expect our highs around midday before the showers move in and temperatures begin to fall. Southerly winds Thursday around 10-15 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph.

A weak ridge of high pressure will move in by Friday. This will give us slightly more sunshine and slightly warmer highs. Temperatures will be in the 60s along the coast and in the upper 60s to low 70s inland.

Another warmup is expected by this weekend as an upper-level ridge builds into the region. Conditions will not be as warm as this past weekend, but we are still expecting Summer like temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday will have highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 80°. Sunday will be the warmer of the two days. The humidity will also make a return as dew points on Saturday will hit the low to mid 60s giving a “sticky” feel. By Sunday, dew points will be even higher meaning the humidity will be even worse as dew points reach the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front by Sunday evening will bring the best chance of showers & storms. The front will also send us back to a more seasonable weather pattern by early next week.

Ridge of high pressure will settle in for the first part of next week. Highs will range from the low 60s to the low 70s with mostly sunny & dry conditions.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with winds tapering off after sunset. Lows will range from the mid 30s over the north to the low 40s for southern & western communities. Light & variable wind.

THURSDAY: Early morning sunshine will give way to more clouds and showers by the afternoon. Some spots could see up to 0.50″ if rain. Highs in the 50s & 60s. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph possible.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s & 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Humidity returns.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon/evening thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s & 80s. Humidity sticks around until a cold front passes during the evening.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures ranging from the low 60s to the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s & 70s.

