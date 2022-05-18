Advertisement

Baron Cohen drops lawsuit over cannabis dispensary billboard

FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives to attend a screening of...
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, Sacha Baron Cohen arrives to attend a screening of the Oscars in Sydney, Australia. Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary that used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission. A document filed in Boston federal court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, said the two sides have agreed to dismiss the case brought last year by the “Borat” star.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — Actor Sacha Baron Cohen has dropped his lawsuit against a Massachusetts cannabis dispensary that used an image of his character Borat on a billboard without his permission.

A document filed in Boston federal court on Tuesday said the two sides have agreed to dismiss the case brought last year by the “Borat” star.

The legal filing did not mention any settlement in the case. Emails seeking comment were sent Wednesday to lawyers for Baron Cohen and the dispensary, Somerset-based Solar Therapeutics Inc.

The billboard showed Baron Cohen posing as Borat with two thumbs up and the words “It’s nice!” — one of Borat’s catchphrases. The billboard along a Massachusetts interstate highway was taken down three days after Baron Cohen’s attorneys sent a cease-and-desist order to the dispensary, according to the suit.

His attorneys said in the complaint that the actor “never would participate in an advertising campaign for cannabis” and that the use of his image falsely conveyed to the public that he endorsed the company’s products.

Baron Cohen and his California-based company Please You Can Touch LLC were seeking $9 million in damages.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor Police responded to 911 calls of shots being fired at a business on Harlow Street around...
One hospitalized after shooting in Bangor
Police said the 7-year-old boy was dragged nearly 600 feet at low speed along Dunnell Road near...
Maine kindergarten student dragged by school bus
Police on scene of fatal shooting in Brooks.
Juvenile charged with murder in Brooks shooting
A Ford Bronco sat on flotation devices Monday
Vehicle stuck on sandbar becomes Acadia’s biggest weekend attraction
Christopher Veysey, 32, and Brandy Mylen, 37
Bucksport duo arrested after high speed chase spans 26 miles, 2 counties

Latest News

Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard’s friend says she saw bruises inflicted by Depp
As COVID-19 cases are trending up, the FDA authorized a new first-of-its-kind over-the-counter...
FDA authorizes new over-the-counter COVID-19 test
Amber Heard's legal team is expected to play taped depositions for the jury Wednesday.
Cross-examination of Amber Heard wraps up
FILE - A Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey clown does a somersault during a performance...
Ringling Bros. announces comeback tour but without animals